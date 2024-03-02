Sign up
Photo 1888
A Cappuccino, a Scone and a Book.....
......Just the thing for a very cold, very wet day. (I was in the tea room at Hergest Croft Gardens, the only thing missing from the photo is the log fire.)
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
book
,
coffee
,
cappuccino
,
scone
,
cosy
,
tearoom
Judith Johnson
This looks absolutely perfect - it would be my choice too.
March 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
A very inviting shot !
March 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
