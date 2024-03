1st March Garden Snapshot

I'm amazed that this collage looks so colourful and spring-like. When I was outside taking the photos a couple of hours ago it was cold, wet and windy, in fact it still is. Very disappointing for the first day of spring. Apart from the daffodils, of which there are many, I had to go looking for everything else. I had to stick to the paths because the whole garden is completely saturated.