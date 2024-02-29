Previous
Marsh Marigold by susiemc
Marsh Marigold

Another sign that the pond is waking up, even on a cold wet windy day.

I took this photo at the time as all the ones for the 'First day of the Month' collage but I particularly like it and thought I'd give it it's on post.
29th February 2024

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Sue Cooper
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - haven't seen a Marsh Mallow in ages ! fav
March 2nd, 2024  
