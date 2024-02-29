Sign up
Photo 1886
Marsh Marigold
Another sign that the pond is waking up, even on a cold wet windy day.
I took this photo at the time as all the ones for the 'First day of the Month' collage but I particularly like it and thought I'd give it it's on post.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
1
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5884
photos
64
followers
51
following
517% complete
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1882
1883
1884
1975
1885
1886
1887
1888
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
1st March 2024 2:16pm
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
pond
,
marsh marigold
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - haven't seen a Marsh Mallow in ages ! fav
March 2nd, 2024
