The Pond is Waking Up by susiemc
Photo 1885

The Pond is Waking Up

The water hawthorn is flowering and the fish have started to come to the surface on warmer days. Another sign that spring isn't far away.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details

