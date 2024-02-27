Sign up
Photo 1884
The Epitome of Spring
This lovely little clump of primroses could have chosen to seed itself anywhere in the garden. It chose the middle of a gravel path. It's very welcome though, wherever it chooses to grow.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5879
photos
64
followers
51
following
516% complete
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
27th February 2024 2:58pm
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
primrose
