Look Who We've Been Visiting

Last weekend we visited Martha, Rosie and Jake. On Saturday we went to Wakehurst Gardens where this photo was taken and on Sunday I looked after Jake while Chris and Martha worked in the garden and Rosie had a day out with her sister. Jake and I had a wonderful time together and Jake was a little superstar. Grannie was very tired by the time Rosie came home and the others finished their gardening but very happy. This was the first time I'd spent a significant amount of time on my own with Jake.