Happy Birthday Finley by susiemc
Photo 1901

Happy Birthday Finley

No need to tell you how old he is. As you can see, Finley is very into basketball (just like his Dad). Doesn't that cake look yummy.

Sadly we didn't see Finley on his birthday but his Mum sent me these pictures.

We've been away for a few days so I have a lot of catching up to do.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Pat Knowles ace
Finley looks a very athletic young man…..Happy Birthday Finley.
March 20th, 2024  
