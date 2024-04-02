Previous
Phew!! I Made it Through the Winter by susiemc
Photo 1919

Phew!! I Made it Through the Winter

Chris removed the tree fern's winter duvet a couple of days ago (always an anxious time) and we were both relieved to see this frond unfurling.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
