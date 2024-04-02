Sign up
Photo 1919
Phew!! I Made it Through the Winter
Chris removed the tree fern's winter duvet a couple of days ago (always an anxious time) and we were both relieved to see this frond unfurling.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
Tags
frond
,
tree fern
