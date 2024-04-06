Kilpeck Church - The Church of St Mary and St David

This is the second church we visited on Friday and what a delightful little church it is.

It is said to be one of the most perfect Norman churches in England. It's date is uncertain but it is likely to have been built around 1140. It is also likely that there was a church on the same site which predated this one and which would have had Saxon origins.

A bit of history for you.....

The Anglo-Saxon period lasted from the early 5th century until The Norman Conquest. The Anglo Saxons were a group of farmer-warriors who came over to Britain from Europe when the Romans left. They lasted until The Norman Conquest in 1066 (The Battle of Hastings). The Norman Conquest was the 11th Century invasion and occupation of England by an army made up of thousands of Norman, French, Flemish and Breton troops all led by the Duke of Normandy, aka William the Conqueror, who subsequently became William 1st of England.

The Norman period lasted from the 11th Century to the 12th Century.

(I don't how to tell the difference between a Saxon and a Norman church but I'm working on it.)