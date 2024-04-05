Previous
Bredwardine Church, Herefordshire by susiemc
Bredwardine Church, Herefordshire

Now that the weather is slightly better my friend Sandra and I have resumed our "Remarkable Churches" project, using my little book.
On Friday we visited two churches and an abbey (after we'd been to a tearoom for coffee and cake). This was the first one.
Bredwardine church is very old but no-one knows how old. It seems that some bits are older than others. It's also a very odd shape but no-one knows why. There are various theories. It's most unusual for a small church like this to have the tower in the middle. Anyway it was a really interesting church with some lovely features.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely way for you and your friend to pursue you hobby - you have seen some unique little churches - A lovely collage !
April 6th, 2024  
