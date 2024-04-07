Previous
Dore Abbey by susiemc
Photo 1924

Dore Abbey

This is the third of the churches we visited on Friday.
Dore Abbey is a former Cistercian monastery in the village of Abbey Dore in Herefordshire. It was founded in 1147. A large part of the original medieval building has been used since the 16th century as the parish church, with remaining parts either just ruins now or not there at all.
Although the abbey was interesting it was quite cold and austere and not at all intimate and welcoming like the other two churches we visited earlier in the day.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
527% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful collage
April 8th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Great collage, Sue. Fav
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise