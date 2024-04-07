Dore Abbey

This is the third of the churches we visited on Friday.

Dore Abbey is a former Cistercian monastery in the village of Abbey Dore in Herefordshire. It was founded in 1147. A large part of the original medieval building has been used since the 16th century as the parish church, with remaining parts either just ruins now or not there at all.

Although the abbey was interesting it was quite cold and austere and not at all intimate and welcoming like the other two churches we visited earlier in the day.