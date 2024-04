It's Been A Long Time Coming

This camelia featured on my 1st January collage when the buds were just showing a bit of colour. It's taken until now for the flowers to open out properly. As you can see there are still a lot of buds that haven't yet opened. I'm very fond of this shrub. Chris bought it from Aldi, it was very cheap. We brought it with us when we moved here nearly 7 years ago.