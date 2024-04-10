Sign up
Photo 1926
Another Magnolia - Sunrise
This is my fourth magnolia to flower. It's always quite late but I have another one that's even later. This flower was quite high up but there are some buds lower down so I should be able to see and photograph inside those flowers.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
10th April 2024 3:45pm
Tags
sunrise
magnolia
gareden
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous; not seen one with that colouring before.
April 10th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
How lovely, with the pink blush at the inside of the petals. I have a peony with a similar kind of colouring and it is one of my favourites.
April 10th, 2024
