Another Magnolia - Sunrise by susiemc
Another Magnolia - Sunrise

This is my fourth magnolia to flower. It's always quite late but I have another one that's even later. This flower was quite high up but there are some buds lower down so I should be able to see and photograph inside those flowers.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous; not seen one with that colouring before.
April 10th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
How lovely, with the pink blush at the inside of the petals. I have a peony with a similar kind of colouring and it is one of my favourites.
April 10th, 2024  
