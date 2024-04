Cherry Blossom

This tiny little flower measuring just 2 cm across is on a tiny little tree that we rescued several years ago when the owner of the pub next door to us was getting rid of this and lots of other fruit trees from the pub garden. I don't know what the cherries taste like, the tree doesn't produce many and when it has done in the past the birds got there first. The little tree has done well this year and there are a lot of buds so perhaps we'll get a lot of cherries.