A Gift from my Daughter by susiemc
Photo 1973

A Gift from my Daughter

My daughter Niki gave me this beautiful bouquet of flowers last week when they were here. The flowers have gradually opened and every day they get more and more beautiful.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Sue Cooper

Jane Morley
Beautiful! Bet they smell lovely too.
June 7th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
June 7th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
So pretty! What a lovely gift.
June 7th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely, especially the white lilies.
June 7th, 2024  
