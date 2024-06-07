Sign up
Previous
Photo 1973
A Gift from my Daughter
My daughter Niki gave me this beautiful bouquet of flowers last week when they were here. The flowers have gradually opened and every day they get more and more beautiful.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
4
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5975
photos
65
followers
49
following
540% complete
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1981
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
7th June 2024 8:17am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
gift
,
bouquet
Jane Morley
Beautiful! Bet they smell lovely too.
June 7th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
June 7th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
So pretty! What a lovely gift.
June 7th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely, especially the white lilies.
June 7th, 2024
