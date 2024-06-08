Previous
Llandudno by susiemc
Photo 1975

Llandudno

Llandudno is a quintessentially British Victorian seaside town. It's like going back in time.
Unfortunately we didn't see the sun while we were there but there was only one heavy rain shower, just before I took the bottom left picture of the pier.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise