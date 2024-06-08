Sign up
Llandudno
Llandudno is a quintessentially British Victorian seaside town. It's like going back in time.
Unfortunately we didn't see the sun while we were there but there was only one heavy rain shower, just before I took the bottom left picture of the pier.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
wales
,
llandudno
,
north wales
,
victorian seaside town
