The Great Orme, Llandudno, North Wales

The Great Orme is a limestone headland at one end of Llandudno Bay. There's a tram which takes you from down in the town up to the top of the headland. Once we got to the top it was very exposed and very cold and windy. We did a fabulous walk before catching the tram back down. The views from the top and also from the tram as it goes up and down are absolutely stunning