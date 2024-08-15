Previous
Today I went to the Apple store........ by susiemc
Today I went to the Apple store........

My phone packed up........it won't hold it's charge and sometimes it won't charge at all. It is very old. So, I made a big decision and massively upgraded to the top of the range one with the best camera. I have difficulty carrying my camera when I'm out all day these days because I have a lot of problems with my neck and shoulders so this is really a replacement for my camera as much as it is a phone. I'm very happy with my decision. I've never had a top of the range anything before although this
won't actually be top of the range for long because Apple bring out the next model in September.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Lisa Brown ace
You will love this phone Sue. I do. We upgraded earlier this year and haven't looked back. I completely understand what you are saying about your camera, so I find myself using the phone camera more. I still drag out the Nikon for special occasions but the Iphone is very nice
August 15th, 2024  
