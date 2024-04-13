Previous
Eclipse Day Sunrise by swchappell
Eclipse Day Sunrise

Sunrise on the day of the eclipse at the place we were staying, Lake Bomoseen, VT.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Steve Chappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Mark St Clair ace
So calm and beautiful.
May 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Simply beautiful!
May 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a beautiful start to the day.
May 28th, 2024  
