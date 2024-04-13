Sign up
Photo 2981
Eclipse Day Sunrise
Sunrise on the day of the eclipse at the place we were staying, Lake Bomoseen, VT.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
3
5
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
3225
photos
41
followers
67
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
8th April 2024 6:30am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Mark St Clair
ace
So calm and beautiful.
May 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Simply beautiful!
May 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a beautiful start to the day.
May 28th, 2024
