And Yet Another by swchappell
Photo 2980

And Yet Another

I had really wanted both the big corona as well as the solar prominences in my first composite, but couldn't really blend them into one central eclipse photo. Then I had the idea to do something like this and thought I'd give it a try
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
Dorothy ace
Cool!
May 28th, 2024  
