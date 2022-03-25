Previous
A fun couple by swillinbillyflynn
A fun couple

I love a bit of street photography, particularly when you come across some colourful characters like these two. :)
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
JackieR ace
Love the expression on her face, and body language says it all for both ( and he's not even on his phone!)!! Fabulous street catch!!!
March 25th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Love her pants..the jacket looks good too...great expression on both.
March 25th, 2022  
