Photo 796
This has got to stop...........
I am constantly plagued by people telling me I look just like Robert Plant.
Really?..... REALY?.......
It is obvious to anybody with half an eye and half an ear that I am younger, better looking and far more talented than him. :)
So the next person to say "Oh you look just like Robert bloody Plant may well end up dying a slow and gratuitously painful death.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
0
1
Tags
plant
,
robert
,
selfie
