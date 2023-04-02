Previous
Latest steampunk creation. by swillinbillyflynn
Latest steampunk creation.

Every component is recycled, upcycled, repurposed, salvaged, scavenged or rescued from a sorry end in the local landfill.

The local charity shops, recycling centres and car boot sales just love me. They are even starting to put suitable items aside for me. :)
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Kitty Hawke ace
Wow.....this is so fab X
April 2nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
I love it, it's an amazing use for other peoples' throwaway items.
April 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very clever and creative.
April 2nd, 2023  
