Photo 797
Latest steampunk creation.
Every component is recycled, upcycled, repurposed, salvaged, scavenged or rescued from a sorry end in the local landfill.
The local charity shops, recycling centres and car boot sales just love me. They are even starting to put suitable items aside for me. :)
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
3
2
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3571
photos
132
followers
146
following
218% complete
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
2nd April 2023 6:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
sculpture
,
steampunk
Kitty Hawke
ace
Wow.....this is so fab X
April 2nd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
I love it, it's an amazing use for other peoples' throwaway items.
April 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very clever and creative.
April 2nd, 2023
