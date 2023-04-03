Previous
It's all coming together in the studio by swillinbillyflynn
It's all coming together in the studio

The "Changelings" debut album is sounding absolutely awesome. All the recording is done and there is just the final mixing and mastering to do, and we will be ready for release. (Scheduled for Mid May) :)
Nigel Rogers ace
Wow that looks complex, good luck with the release.
April 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks very serious. Hopefully we get to sample it.
April 3rd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
So cool! Let us know when released!
April 3rd, 2023  
