Photo 798
It's all coming together in the studio
The "Changelings" debut album is sounding absolutely awesome. All the recording is done and there is just the final mixing and mastering to do, and we will be ready for release. (Scheduled for Mid May) :)
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
3
1
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it.
3572
photos
132
followers
146
following
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
798
Tags
new
,
studio
,
album
,
mixing
,
recording
,
changelings
Nigel Rogers
ace
Wow that looks complex, good luck with the release.
April 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks very serious. Hopefully we get to sample it.
April 3rd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
So cool! Let us know when released!
April 3rd, 2023
