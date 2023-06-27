Previous
Oxalis (the other one) by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 908

Oxalis (the other one)

This is the purple version (the one that came from Mars) :)
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great shaped leaves.
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise