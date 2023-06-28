Scooby

Many years ago we purchased two of these large stone garden ornaments to sit as guardians either side of out front door. I think they were meant to be fierce dragons who would fend of evil spirits and unwanted visitors.



However we think they are rather cute and cuddly. In fact they remind us of the cartoon dog Scooby-Doo, so we call them the Scoobies. They are always a pair of warm friendly faces to greet us when we arrive home.



As for evil spirits and unwelcome visitors...... I'm sure they stay away because they don't want to be licked to death by two two large Scoobies demanding scooby snacks. :)