Previous
Scooby by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 909

Scooby

Many years ago we purchased two of these large stone garden ornaments to sit as guardians either side of out front door. I think they were meant to be fierce dragons who would fend of evil spirits and unwanted visitors.

However we think they are rather cute and cuddly. In fact they remind us of the cartoon dog Scooby-Doo, so we call them the Scoobies. They are always a pair of warm friendly faces to greet us when we arrive home.

As for evil spirits and unwelcome visitors...... I'm sure they stay away because they don't want to be licked to death by two two large Scoobies demanding scooby snacks. :)
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
haha....they really are little dears............love them :)
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise