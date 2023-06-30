The secret lives of mannequins #53

Poor Doris isn't happy with her lot in life. Other mannequins get to hang out in nice warm shops and get new clothes to wear every few weeks. They get new hairstyles, handbags and jewellery every month, and a team of dedicated staff on hand to always make sure they are looking their best.



Alas not poor Doris, she has to spend her life hanging about in a pub doorway. Out in all weathers, Same outfit and same hairstyle, year after year. Getting constantly molested by drunken revelers.



But she is philosophical about it all, at least she isn't a Primark mannequin....... nobody wants to suffer that indignity do they?



