Photo 912
Courtship Dance
He is puffing his chest out, Shaking his ass and strutting about showing all his cool dance moves. She's playing hard to get but not exactly flying away....... Just like young people in "Da Club" on a Saturday night really. :)
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it.
3686
photos
135
followers
149
following
249% complete
365 - 2021 onwards
Canon EOS 850D
28th June 2023 11:29am
bird
dance
pigeon
courting
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
July 1st, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
struttin!
July 1st, 2023
