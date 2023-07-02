Previous
Truro Cathedral by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 913

Truro Cathedral

You have to admire the spirit of the Victorians and their desire to create grand edifices that would last forever.

They decided that Cornwall was a bit lacking, in that we were the only county that didn't have a grand medieval Cathedral..... So they just built one. Did a good job of it too. :)
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise