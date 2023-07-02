Sign up
Previous
Photo 913
Truro Cathedral
You have to admire the spirit of the Victorians and their desire to create grand edifices that would last forever.
They decided that Cornwall was a bit lacking, in that we were the only county that didn't have a grand medieval Cathedral..... So they just built one. Did a good job of it too. :)
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
0
0
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it.
3687
photos
135
followers
149
following
906
907
908
909
910
911
912
913
Views
3
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
28th June 2023 12:45pm
Tags
cathedral
,
victorian
,
truro
