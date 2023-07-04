Sign up
Previous
Photo 915
A very plump woodpigeon
I think we are feeding our local wildlife too well. This chap seems to have outgrown his wings and has taken up squatters rights on the bird feeder.
we have two well stocked bird feeder stations in the front and back garden which attract a huge range of birdlife from massive carrion crows all the way down to tiny wrens.
We also have a family of squizzers. There are 3 hazelnut trees in the garden but we never get a single nut.
We have newts and toads in the pond. Also a very cute and friendly rat (called Norbert) who has taken up residence in our composter.
It's turning into a full on nature reserve. It costs us a fortune to keep them all fed. :)
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
1
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3689
photos
135
followers
149
following
250% complete
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
3rd July 2023 1:53pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
woodpigeon
Dorothy
ace
HaHa, if I come back as a bird I’ll know where to come.
July 4th, 2023
