A very plump woodpigeon

I think we are feeding our local wildlife too well. This chap seems to have outgrown his wings and has taken up squatters rights on the bird feeder.



we have two well stocked bird feeder stations in the front and back garden which attract a huge range of birdlife from massive carrion crows all the way down to tiny wrens.



We also have a family of squizzers. There are 3 hazelnut trees in the garden but we never get a single nut.



We have newts and toads in the pond. Also a very cute and friendly rat (called Norbert) who has taken up residence in our composter.



It's turning into a full on nature reserve. It costs us a fortune to keep them all fed. :)