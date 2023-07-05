Previous
My eldest son Ryan and his family by swillinbillyflynn
Had a visit from my son Ryan, his partner Sarah and their little lad Leo, at the weekend. We don't see them as much as we would like as they live in Oxford and it's a four hour drive down to Cornwall. So it's always nice when we can get together.
