I am always intrigued by this figure in Newlyn. It always takes me back to when I was a kid and was a keen Subbuteo football Player.I imagine flicking him about on the deck of a fishing boat and throwing little nets out, while my opponent flicks little Subbuteo fish about on a huge blue mat, trying to avoid them getting caught. But maybe that's my over active imagination going into overdrive. :)For those young people who have never heard of Subbuteo and have no idea what I'm talking about.........