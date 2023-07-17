Previous
Sea Holly by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 928

Sea Holly

I'm not sure why it's called that because it doesn't grow in the sea and it looks more like a thistle than holly.......... But it's odd, it's purple and I love it.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
My favourite............who can resist a purple plant !
July 17th, 2023  
JackieR ace
It does grow on the sea shore around here, Miss Willmots Ghost is its other name (or erygnium) I am envious that yours is so purple, mines only just turning from green to blue now and is very stunted in height.
July 17th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice color, capture!
July 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise