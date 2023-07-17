Sign up
Photo 928
Sea Holly
I'm not sure why it's called that because it doesn't grow in the sea and it looks more like a thistle than holly.......... But it's odd, it's purple and I love it.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
3
1
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
sea
,
holly
Kitty Hawke
ace
My favourite............who can resist a purple plant !
July 17th, 2023
JackieR
ace
It does grow on the sea shore around here, Miss Willmots Ghost is its other name (or erygnium) I am envious that yours is so purple, mines only just turning from green to blue now and is very stunted in height.
July 17th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice color, capture!
July 17th, 2023
