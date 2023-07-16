Sign up
Photo 927
The secret lives of mannequins #59
The indignity of standing around on street corners with no hair and no knickers. I used to be a star model for Harrods at one time...... I used to be their golden girl don't you know.
Part of my occasional series about once beautiful mannequins who have fallen on hard times.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3701
photos
135
followers
149
following
Views
7
7
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
8th July 2023 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Tags
mannequin
secret
lives
