The secret lives of mannequins #59 by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 927

The secret lives of mannequins #59

The indignity of standing around on street corners with no hair and no knickers. I used to be a star model for Harrods at one time...... I used to be their golden girl don't you know.

Part of my occasional series about once beautiful mannequins who have fallen on hard times.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

