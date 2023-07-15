Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 926
Newlyn artist colony
A couple of paintings from an exhibition of the work of the Newlyn Artists. They were a very talented and prolific group and their work opens a window on a traditional Cornish way of life and the Cornish people, in the early 1900's.
I find them completely fascinating and absorbing. Worth a look if you are not familiar with their work.
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=newlyn+artists&qpvt=newlyn+artists&form=IGRE&first=1&cw=1905&ch=961
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3700
photos
135
followers
149
following
253% complete
View this month »
919
920
921
922
923
924
925
926
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
painting
,
artists
,
newlyn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close