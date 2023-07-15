Previous
Newlyn artist colony by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 926

Newlyn artist colony

A couple of paintings from an exhibition of the work of the Newlyn Artists. They were a very talented and prolific group and their work opens a window on a traditional Cornish way of life and the Cornish people, in the early 1900's.

I find them completely fascinating and absorbing. Worth a look if you are not familiar with their work. https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=newlyn+artists&qpvt=newlyn+artists&form=IGRE&first=1&cw=1905&ch=961
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

