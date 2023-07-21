Doubloons, Ducats, Reales and Pesos

During the Golden Age of Piracy, the coinage a pirate might hope to come across included silver reales, silver pesos, pieces of eight, gold and silver ducats and gold doubloons.



It didn't matter whether they were minted in Spain, Venice or anywhere else in the world, because they were usually made from gold, silver copper or bronze. So the legendary doubloon was literally worth it's weight in gold.



When we are out performing at pirate gigs, I often go to the bar and order a tankard of beer, then offer these coins as payment. Some bar staff find it amusing......... and some don't. 😆