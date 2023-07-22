Previous
Space cats by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 933

Space cats

I must confess that Kitty and I are mad cat people. So we have a house full of odd cat ornaments. These space cats are my favourites.

They were sold as Christmas tree decorations, but they stay out all year. :)
Kitty Hawke ace
They are such unusual little dears.
July 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A cute cat collection.
July 27th, 2023  
