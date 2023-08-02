Previous
Mermaid Tryptich by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 944

Mermaid Tryptich

These beautiful mermaid plaques adorn the wall above the bath in our mermaid themed bathroom. You can tell I'm not getting out much when I start posting indoor shots in desperation. Bloody weather. 😒

For the full picture see here. https://365project.org/swillinbillyflynn/365-2021/2021-01-24

And here is a quick flashback to the day I had a very beautiful mermaid in my bath.
http://365project.org/swillinbillyflynn/365-2017/2017-10-13
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise