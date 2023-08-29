Sign up
Photo 971
Not so much the eye in the sky.......
More the sky in the eye. 😆
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
2
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
3745
photos
134
followers
145
following
266% complete
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
28th August 2023 12:17pm
Tags
sky
,
eye
,
clouds
,
pond
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....Love those reflections.....:)
August 29th, 2023
grace55
Cool. Fantastic shot.
August 29th, 2023
