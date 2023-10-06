Previous
Lost in music by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1009

Lost in music

She was almost dancing down the street...........

Which was good to see, so many young people these days don't seem as interested in music as we did when we were their age. It's just a free disposable commodity now. 😢
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Lesley ace
Great shot!
October 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great candid shot.
October 6th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fantastic street candid
October 6th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Fabulous candid..and I agree about the music..happily my two daughters love and appreciate music...particularly the elder..she loves music from most genres and eras
October 6th, 2023  
