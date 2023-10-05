Sign up
Previous
Photo 1008
The voice of the people
Outside the Houses of Parliament. I was very tempted to join their protest.
In fact I was rather amused to see the man on the left seems to be my twin brother. So there was no need for me to join in. 🤣
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
5
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....who knew !!!
October 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Everyone has a double and you know where yours is now.
October 5th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
He does look rather staunch!
October 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Why don’t they say what they mean.
October 5th, 2023
JackieR
ace
MPs should be as direct when asked questions
October 5th, 2023
