The voice of the people by swillinbillyflynn
The voice of the people

Outside the Houses of Parliament. I was very tempted to join their protest.

In fact I was rather amused to see the man on the left seems to be my twin brother. So there was no need for me to join in. 🤣
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....who knew !!!
October 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Everyone has a double and you know where yours is now.
October 5th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
He does look rather staunch!
October 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Why don’t they say what they mean.
October 5th, 2023  
JackieR ace
MPs should be as direct when asked questions
October 5th, 2023  
