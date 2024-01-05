I'm looking at the man in the mirror.

A new year and time to take stock of where we are........



Having turned 67 just before Christmas, I don't think I can get away with referring to myself as "in my mid sixties" anymore....... I think I am now officially "pushing 70". 😮



I can't complain though, given my rock and roll life style, I never thought I live this long, so every year is a bonus really.



I can still look in the mirror and not cringe too much. I've still got all my own teeth (mostly) and still have my own hair (mostly). I'm still the posing, strutting, frontman for two rock bands, and although I'm not the young, fit, sexy rock God I once was in my youth, I am reliably informed that I still have a certain roughish charm.



I put it down to a healthy diet, plenty or red wine and rum, and most importantly, the love of a good woman. 😁