Calligraphy

I have an abiding love of old fashioned quill pens and metal nibs. I have a bit of a collection. including my favourite, which draws musical staves.



I do of course appreciate that there is a very fine line between being a collector.......... and being a hoarder.



I have taken advice from experts, who tell me to hold each item, and if it doesn't fill me with joy, I should throw it away........ I just think, "What sort of muppetry and wankerage is that....... of course it brings we joy, I wouldn't have acquired it if it didn't."



My preferred options have always been, to build an extension of put another giant wooden workshop in the back garden...... or build a double garage and only keep one car in it. Problem solved. Fortunately we have two extremely large lofts, so it really isn't a problem. 😁