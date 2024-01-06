Previous
Calligraphy by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1101

Calligraphy

I have an abiding love of old fashioned quill pens and metal nibs. I have a bit of a collection. including my favourite, which draws musical staves.

I do of course appreciate that there is a very fine line between being a collector.......... and being a hoarder.

I have taken advice from experts, who tell me to hold each item, and if it doesn't fill me with joy, I should throw it away........ I just think, "What sort of muppetry and wankerage is that....... of course it brings we joy, I wouldn't have acquired it if it didn't."

My preferred options have always been, to build an extension of put another giant wooden workshop in the back garden...... or build a double garage and only keep one car in it. Problem solved. Fortunately we have two extremely large lofts, so it really isn't a problem. 😁
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
A great collection.
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise