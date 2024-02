Happy valentine's everyone.

My wonderful wife loves me so much, she gave me covid for Valentine's day. 💖😁 Oh well we share everything else together, and it's my fault as I couldn't keep away from her for 12 days.



So on the day that Kitty starts feeling better and tests negative...... I get a positive test. Bugger. I thought I'd got away with that one. ☚ī¸