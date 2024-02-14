Previous
Happy valentine's everyone. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1140

Happy valentine's everyone.

My wonderful wife loves me so much, she gave me covid for Valentine's day. 💖😁 Oh well we share everything else together, and it's my fault as I couldn't keep away from her for 12 days.

So on the day that Kitty starts feeling better and tests negative...... I get a positive test. Bugger. I thought I'd got away with that one. ☹️
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Judith Johnson ace
Oh dear, what a valentines gift to remember!
February 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Oh no, what an awful gift especially today! Hope you have a mild case and please don't return the gift ;-)
February 14th, 2024  
