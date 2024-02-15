Sign up
Previous
Photo 1141
Yet another dark corner of my studio..........
Because you never know when you might need to record a rendition of the 1812 overture. 😆
My studio is oddly shaped and has a lot of dark corners.
So good old Covid. The gift that just keeps giving. Stuck indoors for a another week or so. I'm running out of things to photograph around the house. ☹️
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
2
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
3916
photos
140
followers
161
following
312% complete
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Tags
studio
,
cannon
,
cello
Diana
ace
That sure is a bummer, I am sure you will still come up with some great treasures :-)
February 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Take care of yourself and get better.
February 15th, 2024
