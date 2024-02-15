Previous
Yet another dark corner of my studio.......... by swillinbillyflynn
Yet another dark corner of my studio..........

Because you never know when you might need to record a rendition of the 1812 overture. 😆

My studio is oddly shaped and has a lot of dark corners.

So good old Covid. The gift that just keeps giving. Stuck indoors for a another week or so. I'm running out of things to photograph around the house. ☹️
Diana ace
That sure is a bummer, I am sure you will still come up with some great treasures :-)
February 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Take care of yourself and get better.
February 15th, 2024  
