Red Kitty by swillinbillyflynn
Kitty decided a new hair colour was needed. I was a little concerned at just how red it was going to be....... but I think it actually suits her.

Probably not the best time to photograph her, at breakfast, the day after 4 gigs in two days.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

@swillinbillyflynn
Lesley ace
I think it suits her too. It’s lovely.
March 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
It certainly suits her and looks fabulous, what a gorgeous Kitty you have!
March 27th, 2024  
