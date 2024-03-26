Sign up
Sea Gals
While we were at The Cockwood shanty fest in Devon this weekend, we had the privilege, to bump into The Sea Galls.
A really great all girl sea shanty band. Great voices and enthusiasm. A really lovely, friendly bunch of young ladies. If you ever get the chance to see them, they are not to be missed.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Tags
sea
,
group
,
shanty
,
singers
,
gals
,
cockwood
Susan Wakely
ace
They look like they are have fun.
March 27th, 2024
