Sea Gals
Photo 1179

Sea Gals

While we were at The Cockwood shanty fest in Devon this weekend, we had the privilege, to bump into The Sea Galls.

A really great all girl sea shanty band. Great voices and enthusiasm. A really lovely, friendly bunch of young ladies. If you ever get the chance to see them, they are not to be missed.
26th March 2024

ace
Susan Wakely ace
They look like they are have fun.
March 27th, 2024  
