The Blades

We have had a very busy weekend performing as Captain & The Blades at a shanty festival in Cockwood and Starcross in Devon.



From left to right, we have Kitty, on drum and backing vocals, sporting her new very red hair do. Our Bestie, Shelley Shiraz on Gazzouki and vocals, sporting her new very pink hair do and Cassandra Witchazel (Kitty's daughter) on backing vocals.



Four gigs in two days was a bit challenging, and various/numerous alcoholic beverages were involved. However, we made it through reasonably unscathed, which was just as well as we had a gig onboard The Lady Daphne in Charlestown Harbour last night.



A great weekend with appreciative and enthusiastic audiences wherever we went.



A few days R&R are required now, for me and my poor overworked liver. 😁



