Previous
The Blades by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1180

The Blades

We have had a very busy weekend performing as Captain & The Blades at a shanty festival in Cockwood and Starcross in Devon.

From left to right, we have Kitty, on drum and backing vocals, sporting her new very red hair do. Our Bestie, Shelley Shiraz on Gazzouki and vocals, sporting her new very pink hair do and Cassandra Witchazel (Kitty's daughter) on backing vocals.

Four gigs in two days was a bit challenging, and various/numerous alcoholic beverages were involved. However, we made it through reasonably unscathed, which was just as well as we had a gig onboard The Lady Daphne in Charlestown Harbour last night.

A great weekend with appreciative and enthusiastic audiences wherever we went.

A few days R&R are required now, for me and my poor overworked liver. 😁

27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
haha....my very red hair looks more orange !!!!!
March 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A gorgeous trio.
March 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
How lucky you are to have these beauties on stage with you.
March 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise