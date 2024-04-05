Our good friend Steve Beko, the fridge freezer, has been with us for over 20 years and is still going strong, Although I think the bearings on the fan in the freezer probably need oiling, as he seems to be performing an impressive range of farmyard animal impressions of late.
We keep thinking it is time to replace him, but he is part of the family now. Just because he is getting old doesn't mean we should throw him out on the street. So we have decided to keep him until he dies of natural causes. However, we have decided to give him a bit of a face lift.......... He now looks fabulous with his new nautical makeover.
How many tickles does it take to make an octopus laugh?
Ten tickles. 😁
If this post hasn't made you run away screaming "They are bloody mad those two", you may want to check my contribution to this weeks @fiveplustwo theme - Hidden