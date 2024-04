Our new dinning room

We have been working quite hard this week on sorting out the dinning room. After major building works and redecoration, we have managed to put all the furniture back in....... moving all those books an all that vinyl was quite a workout. Just a few pictures to hang on the walls now and it's job done.



We will be spending the weekend rearranging/organising the lounge. No rest for the wicked. 😆